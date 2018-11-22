

CTV London





A man and woman are facing charges after a vehicle fled a R.I.D.E. check in Guelph, narrowly missing officers, and then struck an OPP cruiser while fleeing.

OPP arrested the 37-year-old Saugeen Shores man and a 32-year-old Arran -Elderslie woman Thursday after executing a warrant in Kincardine.

On Nov. 7, Wellington County OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. check on the southbound Hanlon Expressway and stopped a grey Chevrolet Impala.

Police say the male driver refused to provide a Driver's Licence and gave a false name, then refused to turn off his vehicle, instead driving at officers who jumped out of the way.

As the vehicle continued to flee it struck an OPP cruiser, at which point police say they ended their pursuit out of concern for public safety.

The male driver is now facing charges of: obstructing a police officer, personation with intent to avoid arrest, two counts of assaulting a Peace Officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight while pursued by a Peace Officer, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension.

The female passenger has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with recognizance.

Both were held pending a bail hearing.