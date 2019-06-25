

CTV London





Anticipation is building for a major provincial announcement on the future of the Bus Rapid Transit project.

The Ministry of Transportation has called a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss transit investments.

The news release is scant on details but sources tell CTV news the province will announce funding decisions related to Bus Rapid Transit and other transit projects.

City Hall has applied for senior government funding to build the east south and downtown BRT routes.

Seven smaller initiatives were also included in city hall's application.

Approved projects will then move to the federal government for a review and final decision.

CTV London will web stream the announcement starting at 11:00am this morning.