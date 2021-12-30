Brownsville photographer wins provincial photographic artist of the year award

Trevor Pottelberg from Brownsville, Ont. has been awarded with the photographic artist of the year award from the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPC) 2021 Ontario competition.

Pottelberg has been a photographer for the last 23 years. In a recent provincial competition, he was awarded with the honour that says he entered in at the last minute. “I was just blown away, I was so taken back I had to double-check,” he said.

As part of the competition, photographers had to submit four images to the Professional Photographers of Canada. Three out of four of his were categorized under wildlife, which Pottelberg says he just started doing in January. One of his winning images was of a mother and baby fox.

“I've always been in love with nature, wildlife and landscapes,” said Pottelberg.

When he received the news that he won the award, Pottelberg said the first person he told was his wife. One of Trevor Pottelberg's winning photos. (Source: Trevor Pottelberg)“It’s an emotional thing for me because it’s been a lot of work. So I told her so she teared up and I teared up. She’s been my number one supporter through all of this.”

Pottelberg was a weddings photographer for over 10 years. However, he said, “it got to the point where it was too much.”

He said the stress of working multiple weddings combined with being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease, he knew it was time for a change.

“It’s a very debilitating disease at times and it’s hard to do things out in the public,” Pottelberg explained.

He made the change in 2014 when he decided to pursue landscape and nature photography as well as nighttime and wave photography at Lake Eric depending on weather conditions.

He has been teaching at Fanshawe College in the photography program for the last 13 years. Pottelberg said it can be difficult at times to find wildlife in Southwestern Ontario to photograph. But when he first started getting into this type of photography one of his students told him about a den where foxes would be at times.

“After about three trips and two or three hours each time of waiting I finally got to see the baby kits come out of the den and I just fell in love.”

In the New Year, Pottelberg plans to begin photographing other animals including local songbirds, waterfowl, and birds of prey, as well as white-tailed deer. Pottelberg says he would like to eventually expand to photographing other Canadian species such as caribou, polar bears, arctic foxes, and bison.