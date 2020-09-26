LONDON, ONT. -- It appears that Western University students received the message loud and clear about FoCo.

On a beautiful sunny day that should have attracted tens of thousands of students for FoCo, or Fake Homecoming, Ground Zero - otherwise known as Broughdale Avenue - is extremely quiet.

As of early Saturday afternoon, there are no mass gatherings of students following numerous warnings from the university, the health unit and city hall regarding the spread of COVID-19 and large parties.

A handful of students have been seen gathered at various homes, but still under provincial guidelines of 25 or less people outdoors.

(More to come)