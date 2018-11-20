

Sacha Long, CTV London





A sacred healing place where individuals gather to remember their loved ones has been targeted by thieves.

About 20 brass memorial plaques have been stolen from Centennial Park in Sarnia.

The names of ten to twenty people who have lost their lives are inscribed on each plaque.

The plaques are part of a memorial garden sponsored by the Victorian Order of Nurses.

The VON first learned about the thefts from a man who stopped by the site on Sunday night and noticed that the plaque with his brother’s name on it was not there.

Sarnia police are investigating.

Meanwhile the VON is looking for community support to help replace the stolen plaques.

