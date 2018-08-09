

CTV London





The Renaissance in downtown London suffered millions in damages after a broken sprinkler system flooded several units on multiple floors.

According to fire officials a pipe burst at 71 King Street while the system was being tested leaving units from the 24th to the 28th floors with heavy water damages.

The three elevators in the building were not working as a result which created a complicated situation for firefighters. It took roughly 10 hours to get the system under control.

All total the damage is estimated to be about $5-million.

The elevators are expected to be out of order for at least another day. Tenants who have been displaced have been offered a stay at a hotel.

It was not immediately clear how many people have been displaced.