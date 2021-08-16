Advertisement
Brockton, Ont. single vehicle crash kills passenger, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 5:36PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in the municipality of Brockton.
The vehicle left Side Road 5 around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and struck a tree.
Emergency crews had to extricate the driver and was eventually airlifted to hospital with-life threatening injuries.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Brayden Berberich, 28, of Brockton.
Witnesses are being asked to contact OPP.