Brochu named OHL goaltender of the year

London Knights goalie Brett Brochu has been named the Ontario Hockey League’s goaltender of the year.

The 19-year-old form Belle River, Ont. backstopped the Knights to the franchise's third consecutive Midwest Division title, going 29-11-2-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games.

"It's a huge honour receiving this award," said Brochu. "It was a big goal of mine to achieve and I'm really grateful to have been able to play behind such a great team. I'm grateful to have been able to grow my game as much as I have throughout my season playing in the OHL."

Brochu follows Michael Houser (2012), Steve Mason (2007) and Adam Dennis (2006) as the fourth Knights netminder to earn the.

"It's well deserved and well earned," said Knights Owner, Vice-President and General Manager Mark Hunter. "We are very proud of Brett and glad he is being recognized with this award."

Brochu is the OHL's nominee for Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Goaltender of the Year honours. He edged out Eastern Conference finalist Marco Costantini of the Hamilton Bulldogs in the voting process.