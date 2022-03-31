Bringing culture and community together through a traditional teepee
A fundraiser effort to build a traditional roundhouse on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation continues to grow.
It comes as the community utilizes a new teepee for cultural gatherings and healing.Outwardly, it’s a physical shelter. But its creators say it’s already offering so much more.
“It’s more of a relaxed atmosphere, and you can come in and be yourself,” says Crystal Kechego.
Amidst the traumas Indigenous people have faced, it is hoped the teepee offers not only a to place gather but also place to clear one's mind.
“Because, sometimes we get so clouded by what’s in our head, it bring that head and heart together when you’re in there and learning,” says Kechego.
That statement was the goal of Allan French. He created some of the artwork on outside of the teepee. “I want to inspire a lot of talent artists. I proud of this work and I’m proud to be a part of it."
But the structure is only the beginning. The Kechegos hope ongoing fundraising efforts including a GoFundMe page will lead to the creation of a traditional roundhouse next to the teepee.
“The end goal is to have an actual structure in place, a round house, because traditional structure, that’s what Anishinaabe used was a round house to have gathering to come together.”
And once together, the power of healing will grow. “When I think about our knowledge and how it was taken. I would say it’s not lost, it was just kind of in hibernation. So we need a place we’re we can plant those seeds again,” says Betsy Kechego.
