Brights Grove, Ont native Mike Weir back in his hometown for the first time in two years

London, Ont -

The greatest Canadian male golfer of all time is hosting his 2nd annual Mike Weir foundation golf tournament to raise funds for a youth mental health facility in Sarnia, Ont.

His foundation has raised $1.8 Million for the centre which will break ground next week at the corner of Front and Lochiel streets.

Officials with the project say this centre will help those aged 12-25 years old who are struggling with mental health and addiction.

Currently they can wait up to 90 days for supports, but a new centre could get them help within 72 hours.

More to come.