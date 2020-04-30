LONDON, ONT. -- Benjamin Eddie of Brights Grove Ont. started playing the bagpipes when he was just seven years old.

He has been playing for over two years now.

It is a musical tradition that was been passed down from his grandfather.

After the pandemic hit, Benjamin wanted to thank all front-line workers so every night for the last 46 nights he has played outside as his way to say thank you.

Neighbours sit in chairs on thier lawns and stand with their families to enjoy his music.

Bejamin's mom, Emily says despite social distancing, this allows the communtiy to feel closer.