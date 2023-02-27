Brier expected to be major economic score for London, Ont.
Preparations are underway for the Tim Hortons Brier, being hosted in the Forest City beginning this weekend.
Curling fans will descend on Budweiser Gardens for the event starting Friday night, and when the games have ended they’re expected to hit the town.
“So they’re going to go to restaurants, and they’re going to go shopping, Covent Garden Market, they’re going to be out by the 401, so they may go to White Oaks Mall,” said Brier organizer Peter Inch, a former chair of Curling Canada.
The 10 day Brier will attract 18 of Canada’s best curling squads, along with thousands of devotees of Canada’s “other” national pastime. It’s a huge economic score said Zanth Jarvis, sports tourism director for Tourism London.
“We projecting an economic impact between 10 and 15 million [dollars], that’s based on the last Brier was 16.8 million [dollars] in Lethbridge and just under 10 [million dollars] in Brandon. Somewhere in that range would be a tremendous impact for us coming out of COVID and the pandemic, trying to really repay our tourism industry and get them back on their feet,” he said.
In addition to activities at the Bud, RBC Place will host The Patch for social activities, according to Jarvis.
“We’ve got local entertainment scheduled every single night,” he said. “Different events, curling, top shots games, competitions, you sort of name it.”
Restaurants, hotels and motels are also gearing up for an onslaught. At J. Dee’s Market Grill across from the Bud, co-owner Jim Davies said he hopes they have enough staff to keep up.
“Oh our sales will be up [300] to 400 per cent over that period of time. It remains a challenge in the industry, so we’re going to do the best we can,” he said.
Organizers said hotels and motels are expected to be fully booked.
Sanjay Patel, who owns Parkway Motel on Dundas Street East, said he’s hoping to catch some of whatever’s left after downtown books up.
“We guys have to wait all the time whenever any events come to London, Ontario. We have to wait to fill up the people from Wellington and downtown, then hopefully they will come on this side,” he said.
The Tim Hortons Brier runs March 3 to 12.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
Akim Aliu says GTHL rejected organization that would have assured spots for BIPOC players
A former NHL player says the Greater Toronto Hockey League and directors of its AAA clubs stonewalled his bid for an expansion organization that would have assured roster spots for BIPOC players, had mandates for female representation and people of colour in managerial positions, and had the financial backing of major sponsors, as reported by TSN.
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns, says change is needed
Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace. Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.
Canadian newspapers drop Dilbert comic over racist comments
A media backlash against the Dilbert comic strip took hold in Canada on Monday as several of the country's biggest newspapers announced they were dropping the office-set cartoon over recent remarks by its creator.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Messy winter prompts winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo-Wellington
There is a winter travel advisory in effect for Waterloo region and Wellington County for Monday afternoon and evening.
Windsor
-
Reward doubled to $40,000 in cold case murders of Windsor mother and son
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board have doubled the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in the murders of a Windsor mother and her son.
-
Woman wanted in connection to aggravated assault arrested, final suspect remains
Windsor police have arrested a woman who was wanted in relation to a violent beating at a Glengarry Avenue apartment that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
'I'm so excited — there are no words': Belle River resident wins $100,000 playing Encore
A Belle River manufacturing worker plans to put part of his $100,000 lottery win on a down payment for a future home.
Barrie
-
More icy conditions forecast for Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
According to Environment Canada, a mix of wintry precipitation along with strong winds are expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into the night.
-
Exploring options to make downtown Barrie safer and welcoming
With a new Business Improvement Association (BIA) board, a new mayor and a new city councillor in Ward 2, many people in Barrie feel now is the time to make changes to the downtown to make it safer and more attractive to visitors.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit sounds alarm after 3 overdoses in 48 hours
Health officials in Grey Bruce are sounding the alarm after three drug overdoses in 48 hours, one of those deadly.
Northern Ontario
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Some North Bay hotels not happy with police initiative
The North Bay Police Service says human trafficking in the city is a major concern and while it is continuing an approach to dealing with it at local hotels that began last year, some establishments are not too happy about the idea.
-
Police say Timmins robbery suspect arrested while sleeping behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle
A 36-year-old woman from Timmins is accused of committing a range of offences, including break and enter, theft, and impaired driving following an incident Feb. 25.
Ottawa
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa
Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.
-
Orleans explosion investigation 'developing very quickly,' police chief says
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says the investigation into an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people earlier this month is developing quickly, but he would not elaborate on why police believe it's a criminal case.
Toronto
-
AstraZeneca to expand research facility in Mississauga, create 500 new jobs
A new investment by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will bring 500 new jobs to Mississauga.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Woman spends months calling Air Canada, Toronto police but still can't get lost luggage back
Despite multiple calls to Air Canada and Toronto police, an Ontario woman has got six months without her luggage - even though she knows exactly where it is.
Montreal
-
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
-
New AI tool to help Montreal transit users navigate bus detours
Montreal transit users are getting access to a new tool which uses AI technology to track bus detours.
-
Skateboarder, 21, dead following hit-and-run in Montreal
A 21-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run Sunday evening in the eastern part of downtown Montreal. The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. while riding his skateboard near Ste-Catherine Street and De Lormier Avenue. Montreal police (SPVM) say he was unconscious upon their arrival, and the driver had fled the scene.
Atlantic
-
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
-
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
-
N.S. social workers, Liberals call out government's plan to offer one free counselling session
The Nova Scotia government's offer for a free, one-hour counselling session for residents is not enough, say the province's college of social workers and the official Opposition.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg newspaper drops Dilbert comic over creator's race remarks
A Winnipeg newspaper has dropped the popular Dilbert comic strip over recent comments made by the comic's creator Scott Adams.
-
St. Vital Bridge construction project to cause major traffic delays
Drivers in St. Vital should be prepared for some long-term traffic delays, as a construction project bringing pedestrian and cyclist improvements to the community is set to begin this week.
-
Winnipeg restaurant uncovers history within its walls
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
Calgary
-
Alberta adding more paramedics, acute care staff and ER staff
The provincial government has announced further plans to bolster Alberta's struggling health-care system by adding more full-time staff.
-
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
-
Woman hospitalized in Lethbridge hotel fire now wanted for arson
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman they say put herself in the hospital when she started a fire at a hotel in the southern Alberta city, then disappeared.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government promises $125M to new MacEwan School of Business in Tuesday's budget
The Alberta government is planning to spend $125 million helping MacEwan University build a new School of Business in downtown Edmonton.
-
Oilpatch funds balloon for pro-Smith political group after she supports royalty break
Oilpatch support for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's agenda ballooned after she won her party's leadership and put the so-called RStar program — a plan to give tax breaks to energy companies for fulfilling cleanup work they are already obliged to do — high on the government agenda.
-
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
Vancouver
-
Man wanted for weapons offences arrested after hours-long Vancouver standoff
After an hours-long standoff Saturday, Vancouver police say they arrested a man over the weekend who was wanted Canada-wide on weapons charges.
-
February snowfall records broken in several areas of B.C.
Environment Canada says several areas in British Columbia broke daily snowfall records this past weekend.
-
NEW
NEW | Finance minister suggests budget deficits on way for B.C. after surplus
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy is suggesting budget deficits are in the province's future as she prepares to present the government's financial blueprint Tuesday.