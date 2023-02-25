Brief reprieve before snow, rain returns later in the week

Mother Nature isn’t quite done with the London, Ont. region yet, as Londoners will see a brief reprieve in the weather over the weekend before the flurries and rain return early in the week.

According to Environment Canada, periods of snow ended on Saturday around noon, with cloudy skies expected for the rest of the day, and a high of 0 C.

Overnight, skies will be mainly cloudy with 30 km/h winds ending by morning. The low will dip down to – 5 C, feeling like – 13 with the wind chill.

For the latter half of the weekend, London will see cloudy skies on Sunday, which is expected to clear late in the morning. The temperature will reach a high of 3 C, but 30 km/h winds will make it feel like – 12 in the morning.

Overnight Sunday, skies will be clear and the low will dip down to – 7 C.

The start of the workweek is when the weather is expected to take a turn, with periods of freezing rain or snow, wind, and a high of 1 C forecast for Monday.

Here is London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High of 4 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High of 8 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of 2 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High of – 1 C.