LONDON, ONT. -- It's a silver lining in what has been a stressful number of weeks for several local brides-to-be.

Carly Green, store manager at Nicholas & Elizabeth Bridal, had originally blamed the closure on a leak on March 3, but after further investigation CTV News learned it’s an issue of unpaid rent.

On Saturday, Green and building owner Ian Johnstone are inside Nicholas & Elizabeth Bridal, giving some of the brides back their wedding dresses.

Andrea (bride) and her mother-in-law Paula Domingues are leaving the store Saturday with just a veil and a belt.

“Carly told me she saw my wedding dress with her own eyes, then admitted today that was a lie,” says Chelchowski.

She says she has no idea what she will be walking down the isle with on her wedding day in May.

“I don’t know how Carly sleeps at night, “ Domingues says.

Domingues also adds that the landlord Ian Johnstone has been very helpful considering the situation.

Amanda Purdy aslo got her wedding dress Saturday.

Purdy says she’s happy “this is all over for her, but I’m concerned for other brides.”