Breezy Friday expected for London, Ont. region

A mix of sun and cloud will kick things off on Friday. There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with wind gusts reaching 20-40 km/h throughout the day and a high reaching 9C.

Cloudy Friday night as well with a slight chance of showers and a low of plus 1C.

It’ll be cool this weekend with temperatures falling on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 11.