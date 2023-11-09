LONDON
London

    • Breezy Friday expected for London, Ont. region

    A mix of sun and cloud will kick things off on Friday. There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with wind gusts reaching 20-40 km/h throughout the day and a high reaching 9C.

    Cloudy Friday night as well with a slight chance of showers and a low of plus 1C.

    It’ll be cool this weekend with temperatures falling on Saturday and Sunday.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 11.

