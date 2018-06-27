

CTV London





Police have closed off the area surrounding a home where a break-in suspect has barricaded themselves in Carrick Township.

OPP responded to an address in the 400 block of Concession 14 around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after a break-in was reported.

A family returned to their home and found two men inside, they immediately left and called police.

Once on scene police were able to arrest one suspect but the other barricaded themselves inside.

The emergency response team along with negotiators is on scene. Meanwhile police have closed the area surrounding the home.