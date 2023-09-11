Break-in investigation at Thames Centre business

Middlesex County OPP is investigating after someone allegedly broke into a local business through a side window overnight Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the business on Dorchester Road in Thames Centre around 2:24 a.m. for an alarm.

Police say an unknown person or persons broke into a garage on the property through a side window.

At this time, police say it is unknown what has been taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).