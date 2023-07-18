Break and enter suspect caught on camera

London police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a break and enter.

Around 1 a.m. on July 11, police said they were notified of a break and enter to a cell phone kiosk inside White Oaks Mall.

A suspect was caught on video surveillance and is described as a white man, about 40 years old, with a slim build, short brown hair and wearing jeans and a white and back jacket.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the identity of the individual in the attached photo, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).