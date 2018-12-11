

CTV London





Thousands in stolen property has been recovered and a London man is facing numerous of charges after a three-month investigation by police.

Police say the man was arrested on Nov. 24, and has been charged in connection with more than two dozen residential break-ins.

The incidents happened from mid-August to late November with more than $250,000 worth of property reported stolen and $29,000 in damage.

Following the execution of a search warrant on Kimberly Avenue and another east end location, a quantity of property was recovered.

In a statement, Det. Sgt. Ryan Scrivens, said, “This type of crime is as much about an invasion of one’s personal safety and privacy, as it is about missing televisions or computers. Some of the stolen items hold great sentimental value to their owners and are, in essence, irreplaceable.”

Anyone who was a victim of a residential break-in during this period who had jewelry, purses and/or electronics stolen is asked to email recoveredproperty@londonpolice.ca with a description of the items stolen.

A 32-year-old London man is charged with:

twenty-four counts of break and enter to a dwelling

twenty-six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

twenty-eight counts of failing to comply with a recognizance of bail

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

theft of a motor vehicle

six counts of drive while disqualified

two counts of theft under $5,000

He is scheduled to appear in London court on Wednesday.