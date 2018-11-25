

CTV London





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Brantford man.

Tyler Coombs was last seen by his family in mid-October at his residence in the area of Wellington Street and Alfred Street.

The 38-year-old is described as white, 5’8, 180 lbs., with a medium build, brown eyes, and short blonde hair.

Police say Coombs’ family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to Brantford Police at 519-756-7050, ext. 2206.