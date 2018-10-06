

CTV London





One person has life threatening injuries following a collision between an SUV and pickup truck Saturday near Six Nations.

Emergency crews were called to Soursprings Road and Newport Road around 8:45 a.m.

OPP say the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

Soursprings Road between Bateman Line and Brant Church Road and Newport Road between Old Greenfield Road and Soursprings Road were closed for the investigation.