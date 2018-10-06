Featured
Brant crash leaves one person with critical injuries
The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Soursprings Rd. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 1:41PM EDT
One person has life threatening injuries following a collision between an SUV and pickup truck Saturday near Six Nations.
Emergency crews were called to Soursprings Road and Newport Road around 8:45 a.m.
OPP say the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other driver was not injured.
Soursprings Road between Bateman Line and Brant Church Road and Newport Road between Old Greenfield Road and Soursprings Road were closed for the investigation.