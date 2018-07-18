

CTV London





Mike Bradley is seeking another term as Sarnia mayor, running on his record and stating he is someone who listens to the citizens.

He’s up against a councillor who acted as intermediary between staff and Bradley after an integrity commissioner’s report said the mayor had bullied and harassed staff.

Coun. Anne Marie Gillis said several weeks ago she would be running for mayor.

In a news release Wednesday, Bradley invited the public to sign his nomination papers on Saturday at the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Sarnia.

“The theme of my campaign is going to be: I am on your side. I’m tried, I’m tested and I’m true,” Bradley’s release said.

After restrictions were placed on Bradley in the workplace in 2016, a rally with about 200 people attending was held to show him support.

Bradley told CTV London at the time that he had made mistakes but wanted to move council forward.

Bradley has been Sarnia mayor since 1988.