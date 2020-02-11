LONDON, ONT -- City Councillor Phil Squire says Londoners should prepare themselves for a significant tax increase each year for the next four years.

Council is more than half way through budget deliberations and currently the annual tax increase stands at 4.2 per cent if the remaining business cases for spending are approved.

“I think it would be very hard to see that going under four,” says Squire. “I may be wrong but I think that would be very difficult.”

Squire says that opportunities to lower the tax increase did not gain sufficient support in council.

Last year the annual increase was given a target of 2.8 per cent but was adjusted to 3.2 per cent due to provincial downloading.

Budget deliberations are set to wrap up on Friday, and Squire says he doubts there is enough political will to lower the tax increase.

“Pretty much everything that has come to council, so far, whether it’s within municipal jurisdiction or not within municipal jurisdiction, is being approved.”