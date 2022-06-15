Bostwick Community Centre receives a new name & sponsorship agreement

Community services, still trying to rebound from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, received a significant boost in south London on Wednesday morning.

A $1.5-million sponsorship agreement will see the Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library renamed the StarTech.com Community Centre, YMCA and Library. The arrangement is for a 15 year term.

StarTech.com was launched in 1985 in London, Ont. and continues to be headquarter in the city, but has grown to have an international clientele. The company provides a broad range of connectivity accessories for various IT uses.

Company CEO Paul Seed says StarTech.com is consistently looking for ways to give back to the community and the sponsorship agreement presented an ideal opportunity to do that.

He says the timing is also significant, "People have been kind-of locked into their houses for awhile now. The 'Y' is really the centre of a lot of community activity and we thought it was a great opportunity to help out the community. Especially after coming out from a little bit of a struggle."

YMCA officials says one-third of the facility users are there as the result of some form of financial supports.

"This facility serves so many people, regardless of their ability to pay or their background," says YMCA of Southwestern Ontario CEO Andrew Lockie. He adds, "There's so many people coming here from a diverse background, coming together and interacting positively, and the fact that StarTech.com wants to be a part of that, in a partnership role in the naming of this facility, is a great thing."

The Bostwick Community Centre was opened slightly less than four years ago as a partnership between the City of London, the YMCA and the London Public Library.