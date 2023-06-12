Border protection officers seize over 200 pounds of cocaine at Sarnia border

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port Huron/Sarnia border between Canada and the U.S. said they intercepted about 217 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on June 8.

U.S. officers were conducting inspections of outbound commercial cargo when the cocaine was discovered, comingled among a shipment of goods.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka. “I applaud the diligence and professionalism of our Port Huron team and their enduring commitment to CBP’s border security mission.”

The driver of the vehicle will face federal prosecution.

The illicit cargo was seized, and the tractor and trailer were detained pending further investigation by Homeland Security Investigations’ Border Enforcement Security Task Force in Port Huron.