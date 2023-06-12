Border protection officers seize over 200 pounds of cocaine at Sarnia border

The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge international crossing between the cities of Port Huron, MI and Sarnia, Ont. The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge international crossing between the cities of Port Huron, MI and Sarnia, Ont.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver