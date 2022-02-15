Booster shots available for 12 to 17 age group across region starting Friday

Starting Friday, all youth in Ontario 12 to 17-years-old will be eligible for a booster shot.

Youth can get their third dose 168 days, or six months, after their second dose.

Appointments can be made for those in London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties through the MIddlesex-London Health Unit's vaccine booking system.

Walk-ins are also being accepted at most clinics as well. For a list of clinics in London and Middlesex, click here, for those in Elgin and Oxford, click here.

Some select pharmacies across the region will also be offering booster shots for youth. Those interested should contact their local pharmacy directly for availability.

In mid-December the province opened up eligibility for booster shots to all adults aged 18 and up, with a shortened interval of three months between doses.

According to provincial data, about 92 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and up have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This number drops to about 85 per cent when the province takes children and youth over the age of five into consideration.

The expanded eligibility comes as the province prepares to lift its COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, which required at least two doses to gain entry to numerous indoor non-essential businesses.