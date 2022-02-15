Booster shots available for 12 to 17 age group across region starting Friday

Vaccine

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the ongoing trucker protests downtown, sources tell CTV News Ottawa, as the demonstrators continue to show no signs of leaving.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver