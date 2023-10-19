Bones discovered in Saugeen Shores

Members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) and Grey Bruce (OPP) are working together on a joint investigation following the discovery of bones.

On Thursday, a citizen contacted police after discovering bones at the Southampton compost site located on Concession 14 in Saugeen Shores.

The Town of Saugeen Shores informed residents via social media that the compost site will be closed until further notice.

Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the areas of 162 Concession 14 in Saugeen Shores and Bruce Road 13 in Sauble Beach while police conduct their investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the areas at this time.

Police said and anthropologist will attend the scene to determine the age of the bones and origin.

SSPS advised that there is no risk to public safety.

Further information will be provided as more details are released.