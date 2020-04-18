LONDON, ONT. -- Sachin Joshin, melody Bollywood singer, is performing in a studio in St. Thomas and streams it all to Facebook.

The president of The Indian Culture of South-Western Ontario, Bhavin Patel, says the concerts are set up in an effort to keep spirits up while still practicing physical distancing.

"People are joining us from India, Pakistan, everywhere," says Patel.

Karaoke night happens across Canada and is streamed once every three days.

On an average night, 5,000 people tune in, and the superstar Joshin, does take requests.

Patel says that anyone is welcome to watch the stream and he encourages those who are struggling to reach out.

"[Lots] of countries are listening, but mostly the international student’s parents back home in India. So I am giving them a straight message, all your kids are safe over here and we are taking care of them and whatever they need they can contact us. Together we can solve this problem."