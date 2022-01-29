Boler named winner of 'I AM a Snowmaker Challenge'

Boler Mountain in London, Ont. has come out on top against some tough competition and been named the winner of the 'I AM a Snowmaker Challenge.'

The contest highlighted the hard work, determination and camaraderie of snowmakers, and recognizes how critical they are to the success of the mountain resort industry.

The voting period was open for 11 days with people having a chance to view videos about all of the contenders and vote for their favourite.

The winner was announced via a YouTube video on Friday.

Boler was the only Canadian entry and was up against the likes of resorts in Vail, Colorado, Sugarbush Resort in Vermont and Crystal Mountain in Michigan.