Boler Mountain opens Friday despite warm spell

Despite a balmy mid-December forecast, Boler Mountain will open for ski and snowboarding Friday afternoon.

While snow cannons were idle by noon Thursday, the units have been operating for weeks preparing a base.

It is a scene not possible just a decade ago.

“We wouldn’t be open,” confirmed Boler’s Marty Thody.

But thanks to a heavy investment in machines that can produce snow in much warmer weather, 15 trails are just about ready.

Boler Mountain, seen on Dec. 14, 2023, has been preparing to open for the season by using snow machines ahead of their opening day, Dec. 15. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Lifts will start operating at 3 p.m. Friday.

“For sure, we’ll have five trails and a couple of lifts going,” Thody stated.

The magic of it all is impressive to Gail Parsons, a long-time season pass holder at Boler.

“It truly is amazing they keep the hills really well groomed [despite warm conditions],” she said.

Picking up his season pass, Kurtis Finkbeiner could only agree, “Yeah, I’m surprised there is a lot of snow. It’s been so mild.”

Kurtis Finkbeiner, seen on Dec. 14, 2023, was beaming after he picked up his season pass to Boler, which opens Friday, Dec. 15. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Still, while it is unlikely to happen in the short term, the addition of snow from Mother Nature is eagerly anticipated as winter fun ramps up.

“We’re really looking forward to having the folks come out and enjoy the facility again. It’s nice to be on this side of the season,” agreed Thody.

But until then, Boler is the only place that is beginning to look a lot like Christmas, agreed Finkbeiner.