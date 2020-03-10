LONDON, ONT. -- March break is just around the corner and some businesses can see higher traffic during the week, such as Boler Mountain.

It's a popular choice for those on holiday and employees there are trying to keep as many trails open as possible despite spring temperatures.

Boler started its season earlier than usual opening this past November 23, and has been open for 17 weeks now.

But as spring approaches and temperatures rise, natural snow on the slopes melt and it’s up to the employees to maintain the man-made-snow base.

Shaun Bonnallie, outside operations manager, has been working at the chalet for 21 years and maintains a positive outlook.

“We’re surviving it and the man-made snow actually sticks around a lot further along than the natural does. We still have a good base out here and we will go as long as we can.”

Boler Mountain is a not-for-profit. Any money made goes back into the business for infrastructure like snowmaking, wages and improvements to the chalet.

“We’d always like to have traffic in March break,” says Bonnallie, “It’s like a Christmas break for us or even the family day weekend. It’s important for us to have one last push for the season.”

The amount of man-made snow allotted for a season has been maxed out. To keep that snow from melting the nights have to stay as at least -2 degrees.

Bonnallie says employees will try and extend the life of the base.“It’s not about moving the snow around with a groomer at night and filling in the spots that maybe are a little bit lower than others.”

Right now, five out of 15 trails are open, which is subject to change and is dependent on weather conditions.

“We are still fully open,” Bonnallie says. “It is still winter here in London for the ones who want to take part in it. We are the first ones that love spring when it comes around, but we want to hang on to this a little longer.”