Boler hosts tubing event for toddler fighting cancer

It was all thrills and chills at Boler Mountain Tuesday night to help the family of a young boy fighting cancer.

Dozens of families took to the tubing hill at Boler for the Ellis Fights Tubing Fundraiser.

Ellis Roulston is not even two-years-old and was diagnosed with a rare aggressive cancer last September when tumors were discovered in his stomach.

“He is a crazy, cute little boy, even while going through treatments and everything. One of those types that doesn’t stop and doesn’t stop smiling,” said his mom, Sarah Roulston.

Sarah is a long time employee at Boler. She and her husband recently took time off work to care for their son.

A social media post by Boler says “they helped us out, now it’s our turn to help her. Boler is giving all ticket sales from this event directly to Ellis, Sarah (Mom), Jeremy (Dad) and Thea (Sister).”

Sarah said her family is blown away by the support.

“Whatever comes in at this point is a big help,” she said. “We have stopped treatment for Ellis because he is terminal. But now my husband and I are both off of work, just trying to spend our last days with him.”

A GoFundMe campaign for Ellis can be found here.