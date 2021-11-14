Boil water notice in place following water main break in Lion's Head, Ont.

Windsor, Ont. -

A precautionary boil water notice has been put in place for all users of the Lion’s Head drinking water system due to a major water main break.

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula says the water will be tested to ensure it is safe to drink before the precautionary notice is lifted.

Residents are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use bottled water for:

Drinking

Making baby food or formula

Gargling, brushing your teeth or rinsing dentures

Making ice, puddings, juice or other food mixtures

Washing fruits, vegetables or other food

Washing dishes by hand

The municipality says the water is safe to use for handwashing, bathing, showering and laundry, but your domestic dishwasher may not property disinfect dishes.

It is recommended residents turn off power to the hot water heater while water is off.

Residents will be notified by the municipality when the advisory has been lifted.