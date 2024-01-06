LONDON
London

    • Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Oxford County

    File photo. (Getty Images) File photo. (Getty Images)

    A boil water advisory was been issued for Oxford County after bacteria was discovered.

    Community members using the Hickson Municipal system were being urged to bring their water to a full boil for at least one minute before consuming.

    Oxford County's website states laboratory testing confirmed tap water is safe for normal use.

    For more information, visit their website

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News