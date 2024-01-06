Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Oxford County
A boil water advisory was been issued for Oxford County after bacteria was discovered.
Community members using the Hickson Municipal system were being urged to bring their water to a full boil for at least one minute before consuming.
Oxford County's website states laboratory testing confirmed tap water is safe for normal use.
For more information, visit their website.
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
Elephant populations are stable, but more connected protected areas are needed for long-term sustainability: study
The number of African savannah elephants is no longer dwindling on the continent, but in order to achieve long-term stability it’s important to establish more connected protected areas, according to a new study.
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn't happen again.
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.
Kitchener
-
Three pedestrians hit in two separate collisions
Police responded to two separate collisions Saturday involving three pedestrians, including a 5-year-old.
-
Guelph telescope initiative aims to get amateurs involved in astronomy
A new Guelph initiative is building 3-D printed telescopes for aspiring astronomers of all ages to enjoy.
-
Kitchener crash sends two to hospital
Police are looking for more information after a Kitchener crash sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
Windsor police look for suspect following stabbing Saturday
Windsor police are looking to the public for help in locating a suspect following a stabbing Saturday afternoon
-
Downtown Windsor BIA supports street cleanup program with further funding
Gord Stevens is among the workers who are paid by Leonard’s House to clean the streets of downtown Windsor, as part of the Good Neighbour Service Program. The Downtown Windsor BIA says it has boosted funding to the program.
-
Barrie
-
-
Investigation underway in Barrie's downtown core
While few details are known at this time, a Barrie police investigation is underway Sunday morning in the city's downtown core.
-
Ice fishers are holding out in Simcoe County amid near-record-low ice levels
While fishing huts are a common sight this time of year along Lake Simcoe, the nearly record-low ice levels have some winter anglers asking when they might see any.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspended driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 17
A 57-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 60km/h over the speed limit in the North Bay area.
-
Extreme cold alert issued in Sudbury
Organizations in Greater Sudbury that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing an extreme cold alert Sunday.
-
Big expectations for Sudbury in 2024 as far as film is concerned
Hollywood strikes have been solved and industry experts say it’s full-steam ahead for Sudbury and northern Ontario filming in 2024.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow on the way after 12 cm this weekend
A blanket of snow covered Ottawa on Sunday, and more is on the way as the city experiences its first big snowfall of 2024.
-
Fresh snowfall drawing people out for winter activities
The first significant snowfall of 2024 brought winter fans in Ottawa out to play on Sunday.
-
OPP respond to collisions amid poor weather on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was seriously hurt Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., but the crash caused some brief delays.
Toronto
-
Investigation continues into Thornhill fire that left 2 dead
Officials continue to investigate a basement house fire that left two people dead in Thornhill Saturday evening, saying that it is unclear if the building’s smoke alarms were working at the time of the incident.
-
Police believe man found dead in North York apartment was murdered
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating what they say is the city’s third homicide of the year.
-
TTC is making changes to several bus routes. Here's what you need to know
Some changes are hitting the TTC’s tracks this weekend as the transit network is increasing service across a number of bus routes and restoring other lines. Here's what to expect starting Sunday.
Montreal
-
Travel advisory issued after snowfall blankets Montreal roads
Montreal received a little more snow than expected overnight, making for slippery roads Sunday morning.
-
Agreement in principle will be submitted to the 420,000 members of the Common Front
The 420,000 workers who are part of the Common Front in the public sector will be asked to vote on an agreement in principle in the coming weeks.
-
Atlantic
-
Moncton hockey community holds moment of silence for five-year-old who died Tuesday
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys well-known Cap-Pelé, N.B., restaurant and fish market
A fire in Cap-Pelé, N.B., Sunday morning has destroyed a well-known seaside restaurant and fish market.
-
Firefighters, police search for body in Moncton, N.B., river
Firefighters and police in Moncton responded to a call of a body in the Petitcodiac River Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes within 12 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy weekend so far, responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.
-
Oscar-nominated documentarian to speak at Film Training Manitoba's masterclass series
Film Training Manitoba (FTM) has announced the distinguished speaker for its upcoming Manitoba Film Master Series.
-
Upcoming art installation to showcase Manitoba's natural dye colours
A Winnipeg artist is working on a new art installation that pays homage to Manitoba's distinctive colour palette.
Calgary
-
1 dead as RCMP locate missing helicopter in Glacier National Park
A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night is missing, and RCMP say it has potentially crashed somewhere in British Columbia.
-
Winter returns to Calgary with snow and plunging temperatures
After a long mild stretch, winter returned to Calgary Saturday night.
-
Calgary hockey parent creates app for timekeeping
Frustrated over the hassle of operating the time clock for his children’s games, Dallas West created the Blitz Sports app.
Edmonton
-
Hyman hat trick lifts surging Oilers past Senators 3-1
Zach Hyman is well on pace for another career year with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Local business commissions artwork celebrating Albertans' 'journey of struggle'
A Sherwood Park business has added some supersized artwork to show its appreciation for others.
-
Calgarian Michael Playfair takes home Emmy for The Last of Us
The Last of Us was the big winner Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home 8 of them, including one for Calgarian Michael Playfair.
Vancouver
-
'Winter weather' to hit B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island early this week: Environment Canada
After a milder-than-normal start to the season, parts of B.C. will get a blast of winter this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 3rd shooting in 3 days in Coquitlam
A third shooting in as many days left a man with life-threatening injuries in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon.
-
Community leaders, RCMP host forum on extortion plots targeting South Asian businesses
Members of Surrey's South Asian business community gathered Saturday to listen to community leaders, politicians and RCMP discuss a recent string of extortion attempts and shootings.