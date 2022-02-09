Boil water advisory issued for Mt. Elgin, Ont. residents

A boil water advisory is in place for residents in Mt. Elgin in South-West Oxford County following a watermain break.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Residents should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use bottled water.

This includes water for drinking, cooking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruits and vegetables and brushing teeth.

Residents may also experience low water pressure.

Officials will advise residents when the advisory is lifted.