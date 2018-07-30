

CTV London





A boil water advisory has been issued for Glencoe after a water main led to a loss of pressure in the system.

The concern is that the loss of pressure may have allowed contaminated water to enter the water supply making it unsafe to drink.

The broken water main serves most of the village and so the advisory is for the entire population of Glencoe.

Water can not be used for drinking, food preparation or any human consumption.

An exact timeline for the advisory has not been released, as it will remain in place until the health unit can ensure the water supply is safe.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

Unboiled water should not be used for drinking, making infant formula or juices, cooking, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables or brushing teeth. Boiled or bottled water should be used for these purposes, until further notice. Residents are also asked to discard any ice, drinks or other foods previously prepared with the unboiled water.

Adults and teens may shower with untreated water, as long as no water is swallowed. When bathing infants and young children, parents should make sure they do not swallow any water. Automatic ice cube machines and water dispensers from refrigerators should also not be used. Hot settings must be used if using a dishwasher; previously boiled water should be used if washing dishes by hand. It is safe to wash clothes in laundry machines.

The water main break occurred Sunday evening.