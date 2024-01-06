LONDON
London

    • Boil water advisory for residents in Oxford County

    A boil water advisory has been issued for Oxford County after bacteria was discovered.

    Community members using the Hickson Municipal system are being urged to bring their water to a full boil for at least one minute before consuming.

    It is also recommended boiling water before brushing teeth, making baby formula and ice.

    More information can be found on Southwestern Public Health's website.

