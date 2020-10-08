LONDON, ONT. -- The St. Thomas Police Service completed their first week of the 120 day Body Worn Camera pilot project.

To date, 525 body camera videos have been uploaded to the AXON Secure Server ranging from seconds to hours in length as well as 63 still images and 11 recorded audio statements.

Feedback provided by officers state that while there is a learning curve, the system creates efficiencies during their regular shift.

Information continues to be collected, but preliminary data is very positive.

The organization requires 30 body cameras, 15 to deploy while the others recharge, should the St. Thomas Police commit to the project.

It is estimated that the cost of the project will be $40,000 totalling $200,000 by the end of 2025.