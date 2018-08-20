Featured
Body recovered during missing person search in Owen Sound
An active search for a missing man in Owen Sound Harbour continued Monday morning. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV London
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 12:34PM EDT
Grey County OPP were actively searching for a missing male in Owen Sound Harbour on Monday morning.
An underwater search and recovery unit was searching the harbour.
At 10:16 a.m., a body was found.
Police have not identified the body at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
On Saturday, a man was reported missing in the harbour.
While boating with family and friends, the man jumped into the water after a pet.
Police were called around 5:20 p.m.
It is not clear whether the deceased discovered Monday was the man who went missing Saturday.