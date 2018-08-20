

CTV London





Grey County OPP were actively searching for a missing male in Owen Sound Harbour on Monday morning.

An underwater search and recovery unit was searching the harbour.

At 10:16 a.m., a body was found.

Police have not identified the body at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, a man was reported missing in the harbour.

While boating with family and friends, the man jumped into the water after a pet.

Police were called around 5:20 p.m.

It is not clear whether the deceased discovered Monday was the man who went missing Saturday.