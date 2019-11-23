LONG POINT, Ont. – A man has been pronounced dead after his body was pulled from Lake Erie Friday night.

The man was reported missing just before 9 a.m. Friday when they were unable to locate him after spending a night at a cottage in Long Point.

Around 7:30 p.m. the missing person's body was located in the lake. He was pronounced dead on the beach.

A post-mortemwill be conducted in Hamilton to determine the cause of death.

His name is not being released until the family has been notified.