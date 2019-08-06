

CTV London





Provincial police are investigating a possible drowning after the body of a London woman was pulled from Lake Huron over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to an address in Bluewater around 11 a.m. Sunday for a reported drowning.

The body of a woman was found and brought to shore.

Police have identified the woman as Joyce Thomas, 36, of London.

A post-mortem to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.