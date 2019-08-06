Featured
Body of London woman pulled from Lake Huron
Ontario Provincial Police file photo.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 9:58AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a possible drowning after the body of a London woman was pulled from Lake Huron over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to an address in Bluewater around 11 a.m. Sunday for a reported drowning.
The body of a woman was found and brought to shore.
Police have identified the woman as Joyce Thomas, 36, of London.
A post-mortem to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.