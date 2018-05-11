Featured
Body found near road north of London, Ont.; police say cause of death suspicious
Road closed sign near Vanastra during police investigation for suspicious death. Credit: Scott Miller/ CTV London
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 7:44AM EDT
VANASTRA, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're investigating following the discovery of a body about 75 kilometres north of London, Ont.
Police say a member of the public found the body near a road just north of Vanastra, Ont., late Thursday morning.
Investigators say the cause of death is being treated as suspicious.
They say a section of Front Road in Vanastra has been closed while forensic officers investigate.