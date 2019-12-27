Body found in southwest London, police investigating
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 4:47PM EST
London police are at the scene of an investigation after a body was discovered off Topping Lane in London, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have launched an investigation after human remains were found Friday afternoon in the area of Commissioners Road and Wonderland Road.
Officers and emergency personnel were called to Topping Lane to a woodlot behind the former Brick Street Public School about 3 p.m.
There are few details at this time, but a coroner has been called in as part of the investigation.