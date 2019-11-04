LONDON, Ont. -- Human remains found on the Lake Erie shoreline in Long Point, Ont. are those of a missing Pennsylvania man, OPP say.

Norfolk County OPP received a report of human remains found in the water on the afternoon of Oct. 25 from hunters in the area.

The death was not believed to be suspicious and no foul play was suspected.

The remains were sent for a post mortem at a Hamilton-area hospital on Oct. 29.

OPP now say the deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Burns of New Kensington, Penn.

He had been previously reported missing after a fishing vessel sank in the Ohio area in Aug. 2019.