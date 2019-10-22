Provincial Police have opened a death investigation after a body was found under an ATV in a wooded area.

The body was located shortly after 4 p.m. Monday the northwest section of Exeter.

Several units are involved in the investigation including the Major Crime Unit, Traffic Incident Unit, and the Coroner’s Office.

Police have not said if they consider the death to be suspicious.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.