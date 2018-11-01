

CTV London





A body was discovered inside a clothing donation bin in Cambridge.

The bin was located at 256 Hespeler Rd. on Thursday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, it received a call at approximately 8 a.m. in regards to a male trapped in a chute of a clothing bin.

Police, fire and paramedics responded, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Hamilton for an autopsy.

The donation bin had been removed and the scene cleared before 11 a.m.

Police did not reveal the cause of death or whether or not it was suspicious, but did say they believed there was no threat to public safety.

A previous version of this article stated that the incident involved a YMCA donation bin, however the bin was not on YMCA property and was not affiliated with the organization.