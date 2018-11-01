

CTV London





A body has been discovered inside a donation bin at a Cambridge YMCA.

The bin was located at 256 Hespeler Road in Cambridge at the Chaplin Family YMCA on Thursday.

According to polce, they received a call at approximately 8:00 a.m. of a male trapped in a chute of a clothing bin.

Police, fire and paramedics responded, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Hamilton for a post-mortem.

The donation bin had been removed and the scene cleared before 11:00 a.m.

Police said they did not believe there was any risk to public safety.