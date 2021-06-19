LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigating an alleged theft of a trailer and boat from a Norfolk County address.

OPP say the incident happened last Wednesday around noon at a Front Road, Charlotteville, Norfolk County address.

"It was determined that between Friday, June 11, 2021, and Wednesday, June 16, 2021, unknowns attended the address and removed a trailer and boat from the property," says OPP : Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk in a release.

The boat is described as a 19-foot, 2004, Seaswirl, white with trim and contained a grey Volvo Penta motor.

The trailer is described as a 2005, white coloured EZLoader trailer with a single axle.

The OPP is urging all vehicle owners to always remove their valuables.

Last Thursday, a set of golf clubs along with a bag of clothing was allegedly stolen from a locked vehicle - value estimated at approx. $3,000.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.