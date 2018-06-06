Featured
BMO robbed at Dundas and Wellington
BMO at Wellington and Dundas (Google)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:30AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:53AM EDT
London police are investigating a mid-morning downtown bank robbery.
Around 9:50 a.m., a man entered the BMO at Wellington and Dundas and demanded cash from a teller.
The robber claimed he had a weapon, but none was seen.
He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as male, possibly Hispanic, in his 30s or 40s, with a medium to heavy build and dark greying short hair.
Contact police if you have any information.