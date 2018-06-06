

CTV London





London police are investigating a mid-morning downtown bank robbery.

Around 9:50 a.m., a man entered the BMO at Wellington and Dundas and demanded cash from a teller.

The robber claimed he had a weapon, but none was seen.

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as male, possibly Hispanic, in his 30s or 40s, with a medium to heavy build and dark greying short hair.

Contact police if you have any information.