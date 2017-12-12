

Huron OPP have shut down Blyth Road between Donnybrook Line and London Road after a crash involving a police cruiser and a transport truck.

Just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. a Chevrolet Tahoe OPP cruiser rear-ended an eastbound transport truck.

Police say there were whiteout conditions at the time of the crash.

The officer was transported to a hospital with a minor injury.

No one else was hurt.

The roadway will remain closed for the investigation.