Blyth Road closed after crash between police car and transport
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 2:34PM EST
Huron OPP have shut down Blyth Road between Donnybrook Line and London Road after a crash involving a police cruiser and a transport truck.
Just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. a Chevrolet Tahoe OPP cruiser rear-ended an eastbound transport truck.
Police say there were whiteout conditions at the time of the crash.
The officer was transported to a hospital with a minor injury.
No one else was hurt.
The roadway will remain closed for the investigation.